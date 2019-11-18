Connect with us
Gov Buni Pays for Medical Students’ MDCN Registration, Recruits 44 Others

Published

2 hours ago

on

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved N20.5 million for the payment of fees for 42 graduating medical students to register with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The registration is said to be a necessary condition for the new graduates to practice as licensed medical doctors.

A statement signed by the governor’s Director-General for Media Affairs also said that Governor Buni has approved the recruitment of 44 veterinary medical students who have been placed on the government’s payroll. The students will be paid be every month until the completion of their studies.

The statement added that the approvals were part of Governor Buni’s “continuing effort to ensure adequate and well-trained manpower in the state’s healthcare sector”.

 

