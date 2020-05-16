COVID-19 : Concerned ‘Almajiri’ Hits Northern Governors Over Ban, Repatriation

A group known as Concern Almajiri has berated Northern Governors over proposed ban and subsequent repatriation of Almajirai by some state Governors.

The group said the Almajiri system doesn’t deserve to be banned by a government which claims to strive to educate its citizens , adding that instead, in cases of irregularities attached to the system, appropriate solutions should be provided to such irregularities and the system be preserved.

The Spokesman of the group, Malam Onuchi Adavize Abdulghaffar, said this at a press conference in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

He said neither repatriation of Almajirai to their states of origin by some northern state governors or outright ban could solve the crisis in the system, noting that the repatriation of the Almajirai and the manner in which they were embarrassed and humiliated is against the constitutional right of every Nigerian.

” Therefore, that act of repatriation alone is a display of inhumanity in the blood of Northern Governors who were involved in the act. The act is not in line with the Islamic principles which enjoin someone who is in a place that is affected by a plague not to leave to prevent the spread of the plague, and someone outside the affected area not to enter the area, also to prevent him from contacting the plague.

” We understand the fact that the Northern Governors are suffering from inferiority complex, considering the fact that the Tsangaya system is not recognised as a formal system by the supposed authorities are ideally supposed to make provisions for it but refused, Abdulghafaar, also an almajiri and chemical engineering graduate, said.

He suggested that the stakeholders’ forum should comprise community, Islamic, religious and traditional leaders, parents, teachers, governments, civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations.

He said the stakeholders could constitute a committee to draw a blueprint for the management of Almajiri system.

“The committee should extensively establish a data base of all the Tsangayas in each state with the number of students. This will assist the governor in having a prospect of intervention needed in the Tsangaya,” he further said.

He added that the Almajiri system was not a bad form of education, noting that it teaches students knowledge of the Holy Qu’ran and basic conduct.

He said he is as an almajiri who also improved on his knowledge by studying Chemical engineering. He mentioned other notable persons in the north that passed through same system and had risen to the pinnacle of their career.

He charged parents in the north to take responsibility of their children. “Allah has given us capacity over the children He gave to us. Parents must take responsibility and cater for their children wherever they are seeking for knowledge. They should not leave them begging around to eat because they are learning,” he said.