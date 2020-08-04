Publishers Forum Wants Attack On Zulum Investigated

The Arewa Online Publishers’ Forum has condemned in strong terms the spate of insecurity in the North and the nation at large and called on the Federal government to ensure thorough investigation of the attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

According to the forum in a statement signed by the National Chairman, Mordecai Ibrahim Sunday, “While we truly appreciate the sacrificial efforts of our gallant officers and soldiers in the battle front defending our nation, a situation where a serving governor who moves about with heavy security to protect him can be so easily attacked in the manner that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was attacked is embarrassing and unacceptable.”

It further stressed that the bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram insurgents should not be allowed to continue to hold the nation captive.

It noted that “One thing was obvious as monitored on a TV station programme; when Governor Zulum was speaking following the aftermath of the failed attack, there are supposed to be hundreds of soldiers on ground in Baga, yet the attack which could be simply described as mischievous and probably malicious took place.

“If the attack was actually carried out by Boko Haram insurgents in Baga, a town that has over 170 soldiers on ground, then somebody in that command has failed woefully to discharge his responsibility effectively and efficiently? This is unacceptable!”