Super Falcons Striker Asisat Oshoala, has revealed that the primary target of the Super Falcons at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco is to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on the team’s target in a short video chat published on the Super Falcons Twitter handle,Oshoala said:”I think the most important thing is to make sure we get the ticket to the World Cup, that’s the primary aim to qualify for the World Cup.

“And then to possibly win the tournament. It’s one of the goals we have going into this tournament as a team.

On her personal goal heading to the WAFCON:“And personally as an individual I just want to better than the last tournament.”

Oshoala finished as top scorer in the Spanish women’s league last season and helped Barcelona to the treble.

The 2022 WAFCON will be the 14th edition and will be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July 2022.

Going into this year’s WAFCON the Falcons would be targeting a 10th title which they last won in 2018.

Oshoala was also a member of the Super Falcons team who won the African Women’s Cup of Nations in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

On 8 June 2015, Oshoala scored her first 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup goal when she got the team’s second goal in a 3–3 draw with Sweden.

Prior to graduating into the Super Falcons, she was named as the best player at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and was the top goalscorer at the tournament with seven goals.