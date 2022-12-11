Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, former governors of the state like Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, among others on Saturday, declared that only a well- coordinated grassroot mobilization will make the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ambition materialize.

This is coming, just as the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun also highlighted achievements recorded by his administration within the past three and a half years in Ogun State, saying it will fetch the APC the needed landslide electoral victory for all the party’s candidates both at the national and state levels.

Abiodun, who noted that his administration has done more than enough projects promised in the year 2019 electioneering period, maintained that such will ease the Campaign Council’s assignment and translate to a landslide electoral victory for him and the Tinubu-Shettima presidential candidacy.

The governor also tasked members of the APC Camping Council in Ogun to work together as a team while going about marketing the party’s programmes and manifesto to the good people of the state.

“We must work tirelessly as we did three years and six months ago.

The trio of Osoba, Daniel and Folarin while speaking in their respective goodwill message during the official inauguration of the state chapter of APC’s Campaign Council, held on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital said the party is in a good stead to win the state.

Folarin, who is the APC guber candidate for Oyo State, charged party members to eschew bitterness, but allow unity and spirit of togetherness reign supreme among them in their quest to win more voters for the Tinubu-Shettima presidency.

The former Senate Leader, who emphasized none of the presidential candidates can obviously match the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket’s track records however, admonished that party supporters need to embrace unity in their quest towards marketing the APC presidential candidate towards achieving the needed excellent result.

In his goodwill message, Osoba, who disclosed that all the past governors in Ogun State since the second republic are currently in APC however, assured that the state will deliver a bulk vote for the Tinubu-Shettima presidency.