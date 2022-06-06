A renowned lawyer and Convener, Progressive Lawyers For Osinbajo, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has commended the resolution of the APC Governors and other party leaders from Northern Nigeria that the presidential ticket of the APC be zoned to the southern part of the country.

Ajulo described this development as a step towards the realisation of a Nigeria devoid of tribal, religious and cultural differences, and where fairness and equity can reign supreme. He also said the gesture will engender a long lasting social integration between the two regions, capable to lead the country to the path of sustainable development.

The Ex-National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) disclosed this in a statement made available to the journalists on Monday, in Abuja.

“I sincerely salute the courage of the Northern Governors who deemed it fit to make this historic decision at this curial time in our national polity in the interest of equity and fairness within the two regions of the country. This singular act will further reinforce the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“I appreciate the show of patriotism of Governor Bello Masari of (Katsina), Sani Bello (Niger), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Muhammad Inuwa (Gombe), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who withdrew his presidential ambition and especially Governor El_Rufai of Kaduna State for championing this course of fairness. He has been sincere in his agitation for this historical development. History will be kind to all of them,” Ajulo said.

Ajulo also applauded the APC leaders in the southwest especially the Chairman, Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu for his roles. He said Akeredolu displayed the capacity of a leader with purpose.

“Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, displayed some enviable levels of uncommon courage by being consistent in his unfading agitation for a Southern Presidency come 2023 and achieving it. I personally love his display of purposeful leadership by rallying his brother Governors from the south to rob minds with their northern counterparts to achieve this great feat,” he said.

The civil lawyer further said, “I will also not take for granted the enormous leadership roles played by revered southern leaders who constantly mediate on behalf of the people of this region; leaders like elder statesman and Niger Delta Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief George Obiozor, Afenifere Leaders, Pa Rueben Fasoranti, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and other respected leaders from the South.

Ajulo, still in the euphoria of the development thank President Buhari for showing exemplary leadership and also enjoined other southern leaders, agitating for a southern presidency in different political parties to support the Southern Nigeria Governors to ensure victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“No doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari started well and he is finishing well. The best a responsive and sensitive leader can do at this crucial time is what he had done by urging the presidential aspirants of the party to choose a consensus between them. This is for the stability of the party and Nigeria at large. The president has once again displayed exemplary leadership capacity.

“In the reality of this development, I will also urge some of the southern leaders in other political parties especially, immediate past Governor of Ondo State and Chieftain of the PDP, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike to look beyond party difference and join their APC brothers to ensure total realization of their demand for a Southern Presidency in 2023. This is an opportunity to realize an egalitarian society they have always represent,” Ajulo said.

In the same vein, the constitutional lawyer urge the aspirant of the APC from the South to unanimously support the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, as the consensus candidate. He said Osinbajo as candidate is an automatic win for the APC in 2023.

“Prof. Yemi Osibanjo has been Vice President for the past seven years and he is dutifully involved in the running of the government. He knows the programmes to sustain and those that need improvement. He has virtually traversed all the States of the federation and has pure knowledge of their various needs. This will make it easy for his government to find stability which is likely to be opposite if the south has to pick a fresher.

“We all know the quality PYO is made of and I can unequivocally tell the best will come out of an Osinbajo’s presidency.” Ajulo concluded.