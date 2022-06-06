The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 15 suspects in connection with the killing and burning of a vigilante member, Ahmad Usman, in Lugbe, Abuja.

FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the arrest of the suspects followed ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident and circumstances that led to the killing of the 30-year-old Usman.

Reacting to the update of the investigation into the sad event last week Saturday, DSP Adeh said, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, has arrested 15 suspects in connection with the violence and killing of the late Ahmad Usman, a member of a vigilante group, in the Lugbe Area of the FCT on June 4, 2022.”

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has assured that the command would get to the root of the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book.

The CP, while calling for calm, reiterated that justice would be served in the matter.

Additionally, members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant, eschew every form of disorderliness, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.