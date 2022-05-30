A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship aspirant in Edo State, Barr. Kenneth Imansuagbon, on Sunday, described the emergence of

former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential standard bearer for the 2023 elections, as affirmation of his nationwide acceptability to rescue Nigeria.

Imansuangbon, who stated this in his congratulatory message contained ina statement made available to journalists in Benin City, appealed to Nigerians to queue behind the candidacy of Atiku to change the negative narrative of underdevelopment and economic woes of Nigeria.

He said after the primaries, the PDP must come together as a strong and united party to send the rudderless APC government packing come 2023.

“I heartily congratulate former vice president Atiku Abubakar and all our PDP delegates for voting massively for the candidacy of Atiku as our flag bearer. As a party, we have demonstrated that the PDP is the only truly democratic party that is desirous to correct all the malady currently faced by Nigerians.

“The PDP has once again shown by the conduct of its presidential primary in Abuja on Saturday that it is the answer to the setback that Nigerians have encountered with the coming into power of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.

“We cannot wait to see Alhaji Atiku Abubakar assume office as the country’s next president whereby he will bring in his chains of people-oriented programmes that are fashioned towards getting us out of the hordes of crisis we face daily.

”Therefore, the task at hand, going forward, is to ensure victory at the polls in order to save our fatherland from the current regime of annihilation bestriding it.

“Nigerians must get it right in 2023. If not, we may be condemned to eternal suffering. The only way to get it right is by voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who once again has offered himself for service of his fatherland,” Imansuangbon said.

LEADERSHIP reports that Atiku polled 371 votes at the last Saturday’s PDP presidential primary election to defeat his closest challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who polled 237 votes, among others.