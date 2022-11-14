The Uyo Division of the Federal High Court in Akwa Ibom State, on Monday, has nullified the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State held on May 26, 2022, which produced Obong Akanimo Udofia as the governorship standard bearer for the 2023 elections.

The Court also barred Udofia, who was declared winner of the earlier exercise as ineligible to re-contest the primary election to be held within the next 14 days, having crossed from his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, to pick the governorship ticket within 24 hours.

A chieftain of the APC in the State, Senator Ita Enang, who was a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), had approached the court.

Enang, who was a fellow contestant, had in a suit number: FHC/UY/144/2022, prayed the court that the party primary claimed to have been won by Udofia was characterised by several illegalities as the self-acclaimed winner was not a member of APC in the State.

But Udofia argued that the APC had given him a waiver that qualified him to contest the party’s primary election at the time.

Delivering judgement on Monday, the presiding Judge, Justice Agatha Okeke, nullified the APC primary poll and order the party in the state to conduct another credible primary within two weeks.

Justice Okeke also dismissed the said waiver said to be granted Udofia by the APC, and ordered the party to conduct another primary in a fortnight, whereby authentic governorship flag bearer would emerge.

However, Udofia, in his reaction on Monday, urged his supporters to remain calm in the face of the judgement, which he described as a temporary setback, assuring that “I will be on the ballot at the end of the matter.”