Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square has condemned the continuous absence of the defence lawyer in the trial of Andrew Ominikoron.

Ominnikoron, a driver with the Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is accused of allegedly raping and murdered a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

He is also accused of raping another passenger, Maryjane Odezelu, on November 25, last year.

He is facing trial before the court on four-count charge of rape, conspiracy and murder brought against him by the Lagos State government.

He had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

The defence lawyer, Abayomi Omotubora, has been absent from court for the fourth time since the commencement of the trial.

Justice Sonaike had adjourned the trial till June 30 because he was absent on June 7 and 9.

Again, on June 30, he was absent but sent a representative.

He was absent again yesterday, a development that prompted the judge to ask the defendant if he was aware his lawyer would not be present in court to defend him.

The defendant responded by saying he was not aware.

At the point the state’s attorney-general of Justice, Moyosore Onigbajo (SAN), who is leading the prosecution team, pleaded with the court to inform the state to appoint a representative from the Office of the Public Defender or Legal Aid Counsel to “take over the legal representation” of the defendant.

He also complained about the absence of the defence lawyer without notice to the court.

“I urged the court to also take cognisance of how the defendant’s counsel frustrates the court proceeds,” Mr Onigbanjo said.

Justice Sonaike described Omotubora’s continuous absence as “appalling and unbecoming of the noble profession.”

The court then fixed September 28 for further hearing of the matter.