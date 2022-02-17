The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders (NEYLC) on Wednesday raised the alarm over what it called a smear campaign against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, over the politics of 2023.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths, and Middle Belt Youth, made its position known in a statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The youth leaders said they are aware of ongoing hostility against Dr. Emefiele just because some well-meaning Nigerians and groups have been naming him as a possible good successor for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The statement read, “There is no doubt that there have been increasing calls lately on Dr. Emefiele to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“Those who have been making the call have been hinging it on his stellar performance as CBN Governor which led to the repositioning of the nation’s economy.

“Corrupt politicians who are already feeling threatened by the growing call and Emefiele’s rising profile have resorted to throwing mud at him and the organisation he is leading.

“We, therefore, make it very clear that these campaigns of calumny against Dr. Emefiele and the CBN will fail.

“Although Dr. Emefiele has not declared his interest in the race, he is eminently qualified to contest if he so wishes. Therefore, rather than embarking on a smear campaign, those who feel strongly about the call on him to run should flaunt the credentials of their preferred candidates and allow the people to make their choice.”

