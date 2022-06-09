The chief security officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd.), has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the 2023 general elections.

He contested the presidential primary with Samson Odupitan, following the withdrawal of Felix Osakwe and Tunde Kelani, who pledged their support for Al-Mustapha.

He polled 506 votes to defeat Odupitan, his opponent who got 215.

Chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeza, had while addressing the delegates, said 842 delegates were accredited to elect the four flagbearers using option A4.

Odupitan had insisted that he was contesting the presidential primary election to take care of the interest of the masses of the country.

He pledged to address the social, economic, and political crises currently bedeviling the country if elected President.

Similarly, Al-Mustapha told the delegates that his experience as a military officer for 35 years and while working with late General Abacha would enable him to tackle the nation’s embarrassing security challenges.

He said, “I’m a humble person and I have what it takes to contain the insecurity ravaging the country.

“I am a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country. I remain patriotic despite the humiliation I had suffered in my 35 years of service.

“The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable and the Action Alliance has the structures to unite the country, being the party for the masses, with members across the country.”

Odupitan, after the poll, congratulated Al-Mustapha for the victory and pledged to work with him.

The retired Army officer expressed delight with the show of love he received from his party executives, members, and the delegates.

He promised not to disappoint the trust they reposed in him if he eventually win the presidential election next year.