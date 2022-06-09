Over 100 persons mostly children have lost their lives as a result of Cerebrum Spinal Meningitis (CSM) outbreak in Jigawa State.

The cases of Meningitis started surfacing in the state since early May and the situation has worsened.

Most of the victims were children below age of 11 and the cases were more rampant around Nigeria/Niger Republic border communities.

In most of the affected villages visited by LEADERSHIP, the affected communities decried non-governmental efforts towards controlling the situation.

They, however, lamented difficulties they were facing in the course of seeking medication.

Speaking to our correspondent, the village head of Dungundun, Malam Alkasim Yakubu, said 19 children were confirmed dead as a result of the outbreak in his area.

According to him, “the problem started around April ending, but the disease continued in last month. The situation worsened some weeks back and infection and death rates became high.”

The Bulama (Village Head) of Mele village in Gumel local government area of the State, Malam Yusuf Ahmad, revealed that 21 children were confirmed dead in the community.

While the village head of Kanya Arewa in Babura local government area, Alhaji Akilu Dawaki, said more than 70 cases were recorded in his area out of which 19 were confirmed dead.

When contacted, the chief Epidemiologist in the State Ministry of Health, Malam Samaila Mahmud, confirmed the outbreak of the disease, adding that over 280 cases were reported out of which 65 deaths were officially reported.

Mahmud added that the cases were reported in eight local government areas out of the 27 local government areas of the State and government was working in collaboration with other partners to tackle the situation.