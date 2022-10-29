Former governor of Lagos State and minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, and Alhaji Kashim Iman are among those appointed to head directorates in newly constituted the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (lCC).

Also heading a directorate is former acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, while former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara, is national coordinator of the independent campaign team.

The ICC was established to complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), with focus on the grassroots.

In a statement issued yesterday, the director, media and publicity committee of the ICC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, said, “A Special purpose vehicle, the Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council has been unveiled in Abuja.

“The ICC has His Excellency, Silas Agara, former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State as National Coordinator.”

On the functions of ICC, Eta said, “It would complement the newly inaugurated Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and its focus shall be the grassroots.

“The ICC would also seek to expand the support base of the APC Presidential bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to the hinterlands of the country.

“It would also adopt door to door, hamlet to hamlet campaigns/Visitations, voter sensitization, outreach meetings amongst others.

“Among the the key Directorates in the ICC are: Contact an Mobilization, headed by Babatunde Fashola SAN, Media and Publicity, headed by Ntufam Hilliard Eta; Reconciliation and Integration Committee, headed by Chief Audu Ogbe; Supports Groups and NGOs Committee, headed by Senator Tanko Al-Makura; Finance and Fundraising, headed Alhaji Kashim Iman.”