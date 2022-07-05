Following the widespread insecurity threatening the country’s corporate existence, security experts and other stakeholders have called for the removal of security from the exclusive list so that it is decentralised as opposed to the unitary command structure that exists at present.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the stakeholders called on the National Assembly to review the constitution and decentralise the security architecture in order to make it more effective and responsive to the challenges facing the nation.

The secretary general, International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS), Dr. Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi, described the Nigerian constitution as suicidal “because every authority or power is centralized; that is why every order must come from the centre.

“We must decentralise the security architecture so that fast policy action can be taken as soon as there is eruption in the polity.”

According to Dr Jabi, the constitution review must tamper with the exclusive right of the federal government so that every state, region and local government has an authority, and in the event of a security breach, they can exercise their franchise and make sure that those breaches are corrected and culprits are brought to book for proper prosecution.

“As it stands, security is on the exclusive list in the constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria, only the commander in chief can give order. Outside this, even the governors, they are just ceremonial security heads in their states. As a governor, he does not have the right to dish out certain orders to security operatives.

“Until that aspect of our constitution is corrected to recognise regional powers down to the grassroots, that is when each of the organs will be able to address its issues.”

Jabi reiterated that the governors have no security structure to command, pointing out that “that is where the lacuna is.”

“The National Assembly must come onboard quickly to tinker with that aspect of the constitution that gives exclusive right to the President.

“For the security situation to improve, security architecture must be decentralised to address current security challenges. If that aspect is not altered, it will be difficult to address issues,” he insisted.

Speaking in similar vein, the managing director, Beacon Consulting, Dr Kabir Adamu, lamented that the present arrangement does not hold the agencies accountable for failures.

He said, “Unfortunately the scenario presents itself as one where the security departments, ministries and agencies (MDAs) are not accountable and fail to take responsibility for their inaction and failures.

“The scenario also indicates the inability of both the coordinating elements within the national security architecture and a weakness of the relevant government departments with oversight function, including the parliament.”

Adamu noted that security MDAs on several occasions disregarded presidential directives.

“The president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and the highest ranked citizen, who is the symbol of Nigeria’s national power.

“To have a situation where his directives are not complied with – a total disobedience – will not augur well for Nigeria’s future unfortunately.

“It is therefore absolutely important that the administrative machinery in the presidency and the coordinating elements in the national security architecture embrace enhanced monitoring and evaluation measures where they produce key performance indicators from these presidential directives and turn them into tasking orders or other operational directives that they will disseminate to the various MDAs. The KPIs will allow them to monitor progress in their implementation,” he said.

But a retired military chief who preferred anonymity said removing security from the exclusive list would be chaotic.

He said the various state governors would want to use the state security outfits to exert revenge on offending neighbouring states.

He said the context of security was broad and needed to be narrowed down to perspective.

“If you say security, it is a very broad subject. The first line of security is the police; it is only when they cannot handle a situation then they call the military. So, if people say they want that to be removed from the totality of the command and control of the commander-in-chief, then you may run into chaos.

“It means every state will start dishing out orders once anything happens and then you will end up in chaos. They may use it for revenge; they will not tell you it is a revenge. It is a very delicate issue.”

The former defence chief urged caution among those calling for the removal of security from the exclusive list.

“They have to be very careful, but I think certain limits of police, like state police, I seriously think I’ll like to support if state governments will run a proper police set-up.

“We used to have local government police, which had all the control. There was no NPF at that time; it was as we were drawing nearer to independence that the issue of Nigeria Police started coming in. So, it could work again if people are being honest about it.”

States, LGAs Must Ensure Security Of Citizens – CSOs

Meanwhile, civil society organisations (CSOs) have warned that the state and the local government chairmen cannot allow insecurity to degenerate just because of a lacuna in the constitution.

Stakeholders have said that except security issues are removed from the exclusive list, the governors and the local government chairmen can’t do anything since it is only the commander-in-chief that has the right to command the heads of security agencies to act on any security matter.

But reacting yesterday, the CSOs said that the governors and the local government chairman must ensure that they provide security for the citizens since it is their constitutional duty.

The CSOs which spoke to LEADERSHIP are Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Transparency International (TI) and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

Speaking through their leader, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, the CSOs said the state and council chief executives must collaborate with the federal government to stem the rising insecurity.

“I think this argument is faulty because, under our law, the state governors and the local government chairmen have a responsibility of ensuring they provide security in their

respective domains and territorial area.

“Whatever they need to do to collaborate with the federal government to ensure that the country and the people are secured and safe, they must do that.

“However, if there is a lacuna in that aspect, then we can advocate for an improved command structure in terms of security. We must not capitalise on the lacuna and allow things to degenerate, ” Rafsanjani said.

States Can’t Cater For Personnel – Ex-CP Alobi

Weighing in on the matter, former commissioner of police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Lawrence Alobi, said if security is moved from exclusive list to concurrent list, states will be overwhelmed and will not be able to cater for the security personnel.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the phone last night, the retired commissioner of police said states in Nigeria are not viable enough to cater for the welfare of the security agencies.

Alobi, who argued that the federal government was already overwhelmed by the enormous responsibility of catering for the police and other security agencies, said only states like Lagos and Rivers are viable enough to handle issues of state police.

The former FCT police boss said the calls for decentralisation of the security agencies are sometimes made out of the greed of some state governors to use them to oppress their opponents and not genuinely to tackle insecurity as some of them have not been able to pay workers in their states.

He said the major problem causing growing insecurity across the country was bad leadership, even as he called on the federal government to make security issues paramount and show the willingness and zeal to address the situation.

He, however, called for collaborative efforts to tackle insecurity in the states, saying states which shared borders should set up a joint security team to monitor and tackle insecurity within their region.

On the call for arming citizens of Zamfara State, Alobi said the governor was just showing concern for the security of his people. He warned that arming citizens may not be the best for now, instead some security teams should be trained and armed to take care of the state.

Bandits Kill 4 Farmers, Abduct Catholic Priest In Sokoto, Kaduna

Meanwhile, bandits have attacked a farming community in Gandi District of Rabba local government area of Sokoto State, killing four farmers and abducting an 18-year-old girl. The incident occurred at the weekend.

Also, terrorists struck again in the early hours of yesterday in Kaduna, kidnapping another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas.

In the Sokoto incident, a source said the assailants attacked the farmers in their farms with dangerous weapons and in the process four persons were killed.

The attack was confirmed by Sokoto police command’s public relations officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar.

Also, in neighbouring Zamfara state, five farmers in Barkeji village under Kaura Namoda Local Government Area were killed by marauding bandits.

The farmers were killed during an attack on the village situated at the Northwestern part of Kaura Namoda, the second largest city of the state, less than five kilometres away from the local government headquarters.

A resident of the village told LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity that “the criminals arrived the village last night, Sunday, in their large numbers, shooting sporadically, during which they killed five residents and left one in critical condition.

“The injured person is at present receiving medical attention at a health facility in the state, whereas arrangements have been concluded to bury the deceased according to Islamic injunctions.”

On the abduction of Fr Silas, the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the late Rev Fr Vitus Vaishima Borogo was killed by terrorists on his farm in Kujama, along Kaduna Kachia road on Saturday, June 25, 2022 and was laid to rest on June 30,2022.

The chancellor said, “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

“He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.”

The Chancellor called for intense prayer for Fr Silas’ quick and safe release just as he implored people to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

“We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release. May Jesus crucified on the Cross listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons, ” Fr Okolo said.

Police Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers, Free Abducted Italian Priest In Edo

Edo State Police Command yesterday said its operatives killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued 64-year-old Rev. Fr Luigi Brena, an Italian who was abducted along Ogunwenyi, Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the state command’s deputy public relations officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the suspects were killed when the engaged the police in a gun battle during the rescue operation.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Edo State Police Command attached to Iguobazuwa Division on the 03/07/2022 at about 17:45hrs received information that Rev. Fr Luigi Brena ‘M’ 64yrs, an Italian of Somascan Fathers’ Community was abducted by suspected kidnappers, along Ogunwenyi through Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government area of Edo State.

“On receipt of the information, the police operatives immediately swung into action and trailed the suspected kidnappers to their camp in the forest.

“The suspects on sighting the operatives opened fire on them, but with superior fire power, the police operatives neutralised three of the kidnappers while the rest escaped with various gunshot injuries and abandoned their victim.”

According to the statement, the priest was immediately rushed to Igbinedion Teaching Hospital, Okada, for medical attention.

It said intensive bush combing was ongoing with the aim of arresting the suspected kidnappers.

The commissioner of police in Edo State, CP Abutu Yaro, urged Edo residents to continue to partner with the Command through availing it with prompt and useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals terrorising the state.

KSM Condemns Attacks On Churches, Priests

A group in the Catholic Church, the Knights of St. Mulumba, has condemned the rising cases of insecurity in the country which has led to the killing of two Catholic Priests, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia of Auchi Diocese and Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo of Kaduna Archdiocese.

They, however, called on the federal government to move beyond routine verbal condemnation and overhaul the leadership of the National Security Adviser with more efficient hands to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

A statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the Supreme Knight of KSM, Sir Charles Mbelede, said the church was yet to recover from the gruesome murder of Ondo State Catholic faithful of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Pentecost Day, during which the two members of the Order died before the latest incidents.

The statement, entitled “Knights of St Mulumba Condemn Unprovoked Aggression and Targeted Assaults on Catholic Priests,” said a number of Catholic priests were still in captivity, having been abducted on their line of duty with the abductors demanding humongous fees as ransom for their release.

The Knights said the order is not only alarmed by this development, but is also at a loss to fathom why Catholic Prelates have remained soft targets for these hoodlums and killers, who apparently reign freely and unchecked by the security agencies and other state actors.

The statement reads in part: “The senseless and mindless murder of two Catholic Priests, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia of Auchi Diocese and Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo of Kaduna ArchDiocese recently, apart from dominating the public space, has once again situated forcefully the rising insecurity in the country which regrettably the Nigerian government seems unable to contain in spite of the huge resources constantly injected into the defence sector.“

It further lamented that no day passes without sordid reports of kidnapping, robbery, murder and wanton killings and banditry across the six geographical zones of the country.