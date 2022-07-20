Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a support group loyal to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, on the aegis of Unify and Coalesce, has said that it will, within 60 days, mobilise one million volunteers to work, educate and bring awareness to millions of Nigerian voters across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria towards the actualisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidency in 2023.

The group, comprising Nigerians from all walks of life and professionals, had in 2019 worked for the PDP presidential candidate on the aegis of Atiku Political Support Group (Atiku PSG).

In a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, signed by its national coordinator, Chief Edobor Ozakpolor, and its interim secretary, Odumale Ogedegbe, said new coordinators will soon be named among the youths across the 774 local government areas of the country.

According to the statement, Nigeria has both political and economic challenges, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is better placed to fix the nation’s economy with the right policies and decisions, adding that this can be gleaned from his performance as VP from 1999 to 2003.

“Our group, Unify and Coalesce, will within 60 days mobilise one million volunteers to work, educate and bring awareness to millions of Nigerian voters across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria towards the actualisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

“Smarting from our activities of the 2019 General Elections under the aegis of ATIKU PSG (ATIKU POLITICAL SUPPORT GROUP) and several other support organisations that worked in 2019, we are regrouping under the umbrella of Unify and Coalesce to reflect the renewed verve, vision and plan.

“New coordinators will be named amongst the youths across the 774 Local Government Areas of the country. These youths are the savvy, informed and technologically driven to deliver our messages digitally and door to door.

“Our renewed commitment and convictions that the Atiku/Okowa joint ticket stems from the fact that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the most prepared to steer the ship of the state come 2023,” they said.

While calling on Nigerians and eligible voters to be prepared to see a ‘Unify and Coalesce’ Volunteers in their neighbourhood in the coming weeks, the group said: “We also realise that Nigeria is not a turnkey project and it is therefore important that care, experience and political sagacity are brought to the table come 2023, we are constrained to submit that mere rhetorics and wishful thinking cannot lead us anywhere, skills and experience remains a vital key.

“On security, we have carefully examined all the candidates vying for Nigeria’s presidency and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar still comes tops. ATIKU is the man with the handshake that touches the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, a business man that needs peaceful environment where we can all thrive, the most liberal, the most loved and the most prepared for the job.

“We therefore call on all well meaning Nigerians and eligible voters to be prepared to see a ‘Unify and Coalesce’ Volunteer in their neighbourhood in the coming weeks.”