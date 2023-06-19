Crisis Rocks Imo PDP As State Working C’ttee Members Resign

The State Working Committee (SEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has announced resignation from their positions and party with immediate effect.

Safe for the state chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu; all the others announced their resignation over what they described as repeated assassination attempts sponsored by the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat yesterday morning with the premises surrounded by security operatives, the former officials alleged they had survived several assassinations attempts and could no longer mortgage their safety.

The officials were Sir Martins Ejiogu (state deputy chairman), Hon Ray Emeana (state secretary), Comrade Greg Nwadike (state youth leader), Collins Opurozor (state publicity secretary), Chief Maria Mbakwe (state woman leader), Barr. Josiah Eze (state treasurer), and Barr. Chibuisi Obido (state vice chairman, Orlu Zone).

The immediate past publicity secretary, Collins Opurozor who read the text said since the emergence of Senator Anyanwu as the national secretary of the party, “he has never relented in deploying the powers of his office to fight members of this working committee and intimidate even ordinary members of the party. Endless strife, mindless wars and erosion of all democratic values and principles have now defined and defiled Imo PDP.”