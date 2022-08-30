Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday hinted of his style of governance if elected president in the forthcoming elections, saying he is in the presidential race to do what is right for Nigerians and not what is comfortable.

He cautioned Nigerians not to allow the opportunity of 2023 presidential poll slip away because, he said there may be no such chance again.

Tinubu had listed development, growth and peace as the priority of his presidency, promising to get rid of crime, embark on modern infrastructural development, and institute financial reforms.

Revealing how he intends to achieve these key areas of governance in a tweet on Monday, Tinubu stated that he is in the presidential race to answer “a higher calling” which is his love for Nigeria. “We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country.

“We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another,” Mr Tinubu said.

In another development, Tinubu said the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is central to the growth and sustenance of democracy, justice and the rule of law in the country.

In a congratulatory message to the 31st president of the NBA, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), and members of the executive committee of the bar, the presidential hopeful said no nation can survive for long in the absence of a well-functioning and organised legal profession.

The congratulatory message signed by his media office stated: “The Bar is an important institution, central to the growth and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy, justice and the rule of law. Its members are the sworn defenders of our entire system of justice; the edifice undergirding our development, government accountability and respect for fundamental human rights.

“No nation can survive for long in the absence of these essential values or, therefore, without a well-functioning and organised legal profession.

“I congratulate Y.C. Maikyau on his emergence as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), following the term expiration of the administration of Olumide Akpata.

“The commendations and peer endorsements that informed his election and have since trailed his official swearing-in, underscore Maikyau’s professional success as a legal practitioner and his suitability for the elevated position with which he has been entrusted.

“Such testimonials inspire absolute confidence in his capacity to fulfil his pledge to take the NBA towards its brightest future.

“I, once more, commend and congratulate Y.C. Maikyau and the new executive leadership of the NBA. Their character and reputation have led to this moment of triumph and the absolute trust of their learned peers.

“I urge them all to maintain a commitment to the values I have espoused above and to the task of carrying the legal profession onto ever greater heights over the course of the next two years.

“I wish the new NBA administration the very best in all its future endeavours and pray, earnestly, that under their stewardship, the ideal of the legal profession as the last best hope of the common man remains true and alive in our nation.”