The Rivers State governor and former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that he would keep his promise by supporting the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Wike had on Saturday shortly before voting commenced at the special national convention of the PDP to elect the party’s presidential standard bearer, promised to support anyone that emerge victorious from among the aspirants.

LEADERSHIP reports that former vice president Atiku won the presidential primary election with 371 votes to beat his closest challenger, Governor Wike, who polled 237 votes.

Subsequently, Atiku had earlier on Monday paid a visit to Wike at his Abuja residence to further solicit the governor’s support.

Hours later, Governor Wike, who took his verified Facebook page apparently in reaction to Atiku’s visit, said the PDP cannot be abandoned, hence he will fully support the former vice president as promised.

Governor Wike wrote: “I made a vow to the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria that I will support whoever emerges from the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries and I am not going to go back on my word.

“We cannot abandon the PDP, we will be fully supporting Atiku Abubakar.”