The Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Emmence Samuel Kanu Uche, and two ministers of the church, who were abducted alongside with him on Sunday, have regained their freedom.

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Geoffrey Ogbonna, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP at about 9.40pm on Monday night.

“The Prelate and two others have regained their freedom. Details follow later,” the Superintendent of Police said in a text message to our correspondent.

LEADERSHIP had reported that the Number one Methodist in Nigeria was kidnapped along Ihube-Okigwe-Umunneochi axis of the Port Harcourt-Enugu Highway by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.