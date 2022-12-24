Opposition Coalition spokesperson and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency seat in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has vowed that he will never be intimidated by the continuous attack by State-sponsored agents to cow him ahead of the 2023 elections.

He disclosed this to a mammoth crowd of supporters at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Field, Akokwa, who came to welcome him home.

The PDP candidate was first welcomed at the popular Ntueke Junction by thousands of his supporters from where he joined the party faithful in a crowded convoy to St Peter’s Anglican Church Field, Akokwa, Ideato, the venue of the reception.

The reception is coming barely two weeks after the Supreme Court had affirmed him as duly nominated PDP candidate for Ideato South and North federal constituency of Imo State in ghr 2023 elections.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Ugochinyere dedicated his many court victories to God and the very good people of Ideato nation, whom he said had stood by him throughout the legal gymnastics orchestrated to stop him ahead of the 2023 elections.

Ugochinyere said that he was in his country home to continue with his campaign despite a renewed plot to attack, abduct, or arrest him over laughable trumped-up charges of arson, armed robbery, kidnapping and murder.

Recall that an Abuja High Court had in a ruling this week suspended a criminal summon filed against the opposition Coalition spokesman.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the crowd that his present political ordeal was not unconnected with the widespread fraud in the Voter register exposed by the opposition coalition.

According to him, those involved should rather be made to face the law and not to turn the heat on others that were bold enough to speak the truth.

Ugochinyere at the event also reiterated his call for a fullscale restructuring of Nigeria as the only way to ensure peace, equity, justice and fair play.

He expressed the hope that restructuring would address the continued marginalisation of the Igbos.

The PDP candidate assured his people of effective representation if elected, adding that the voice of Ideato nation would be heard and counted.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the amended Electoral Act, insisting the law would further strengthen our electoral process if properly implemented.

“We insist on the use of BVAS and electronic transfer of all results from polling units during election,” he said.

He told the crowd that those behind the fraud in the voter register had regrouped to push for the sack of the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, from office or at least stop the use of BVAS in the next elections.

He, however, reminded his people of the need to protect their election results at the various polling units to avoid rigging by those he described as anti-democratic elements who perpetrated the alleged fraud in the Voter’s register.

The highlife music maestro, Bright Chimezie and his Zigma band were on ground to entertain the crowd.