As the world prepares to celebrate this year’s special occasions of Christmas and New Year 2023, the Managing Director of Tambari Television (TTV), Ibrahim Sani Shawai, has, on behalf of the Board and Management, appreciated all viewers as well as customers of the TV station for trusting the broadcasting outfit to deliver impacting contents to their doorsteps across Nigeria, African countries and world at large.

According to Shawai, TTV takes pride in the viewers and customers, hence restated TTV’s commitment to serving all viewers and customers with dignity and respect even as “we strive to be on top of TV programming and production, just for you!”

“We are assuring our viewers that a new and creative pattern of programme production, news and report is being engineered by our team to give viewers mind-blowing experiences through out the festivities and beyond.

A statement signed by the General Manager, TTV, Kamaluddeen Sani, also quoted the MD/COO as saying that the TTV would help viewers connect with the world by bringing to them hourly news and reports with rich and thrilling contents while also working to bring to viewers right-to-reply programme to give voices to viewers’ perceptions.

“We also seize this opportunity to tell our viewers to send in their constructive criticisms that will help improve our programming taste to meet best global standard and better viewers as well as customers’ experience,” the MD added.