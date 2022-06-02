The integrity Group for Better Nigeria (IGBN) has called on the electorate to beware of money bag politicians when voting in the 2023 general elections. The group said, only credible persons who are ready to render selfless service should be voted for.

Convener of the group Chief Patrick Lawson while addressing a press conference in Kaduna on the state of the nation, said it is time for voters to live above party politics but to elect people who can deliver credible leadership.

“In 2023, Nigeria must get it right by the choice of who becomes leaders or be ready to face the consequences of our actions.

“We must look for credible leaders who are ready to render selfless service, credible leaders with fairness and justice in their hearts.”

He said, as a group, they have observed with dismay the erosion of the democratic gains achieved since the return of democracy in 1999.

“We are alarmed as it is with many Nigerians that thuggery is gradually becoming a norm. This ugly trend portends a bad one and if not checked in its infancy, it can develop into a culture and that must be avoided.

“We insist that issue based topics should be at the forefront of discussions as it borders on our national life.”

call on the actors to understand that politics is all about entrenching novel ideas that build a society.

“ So we call on all the.political parties to respect and insist on internal democracy. Observance and implementation of the rule of law must be held in high esteem. Aspirants seeking nomination to fly their party’s flag at the general elections should play by the rules. Party delegates must avoid to be lured to vote selling and same to electorates at the general elections”.

The group also called on electorates to eschew all forms of hatred/rumours against any candidate, urging them to be awake to their civic duties and actively follow with Keen interests in the political activities of the parties.