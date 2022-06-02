A political support group under the aegis of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Coalition for Mass Mobilisation, (NATCOMM), has passed a vote of confidence on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led APC National Working Committee (NWC).

The national coordinator, NATCOMM, Comrade Musa Ali Otigba, stated this in Abuja at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, venue of the presidential screening exercise, while reacting to the media war recently embarked upon by some members of the NWC against its leadership.

Otigba, said the Adamu-led NWC has discharged its mandate since coming onboard in March, 2022, hence, there’s no reason to distract them.

He noted that what the APC needs is cohesion to ensure the NWC has the right frame of mind to perform the onerous task of leading the party to victory in the forthcoming general elections.

He said having evaluated the activities and performance of the Adamu-led NWC so far, “the National Exco of my group, have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the party”.

He continued, “We hereby urge all patriots in the NWC to work together harmoniously for the victory of APC, considering the fact that the various opposition parties are not relenting in their desire to wrestle power from the APC in next year’s election” he said.

Speaking on the delayed presidential primary of the party, he urged the general public to ignore such reports.

describing it as spurious and the imagination of those who are bent on spreading falsehood against the party.

Every political party adopts its own style and strategies for winning elections. That’s exactly what the leadership of the APC is doing at the moment,” Otigba said.