The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, has accused the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of desperation by copying the styles and campaign slogans of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Late Chief MKO Abiola.

Apparently reacting to Tinubu’s 2023 campaign slogan, ‘Renewed Hope 2023’, which has a semblance of late Abiola’s ‘Hope 93’, Melaye said he was longer worried about the APC presidential candidate’s age but the timeliness of his ideas, which he said were no longer in tune with present realities in Nigeria.

Melaye, who took to his verified social media handles on Monday, described Tinubu’s approach as ‘renewed hopelessness’, saying the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was the right choice for Nigerians in the circumstance.

The former two-time member of the National Assembly wrote: “In desperation to be like Abiola, Tinubu is photocopying Abiola in all ramifications. Abiola did Muslim Muslim ticket, Tinubu is doing Muslim Muslim too. Abiola picked a Kanuri man as Vice President, Tinubu too picked a Kanuri man too. Abiola’s slogan was Hope 93, Tinubu’s own is Renewed Hope 2023.

“Actually Renewed Hopelessness. I’m not worried about the age of Tinubu but the age of his ideas. Too archaic and out of tune with modern realities. Vote Atiku Abubakar.”