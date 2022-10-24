Since its establishment, the Grow Enugu Agenda Project (GEAP) has not set its foot on the brakes in initiating effective schemes to improve all macroeconomic aspects of the State from the rural communities down to the urban areas. GEAP is a Non-Governmental Organisation consisting of like-minded private business owners with the collective objective to foster Human Capital Development among the people of Enugu State and develop the Private Sector Ecosystem in the State. The group believes in the advancement and reformation of Enugu through innovation and technology and is of the opinion that this can only be effective through better investments in people for greater equity and increased productivity which contributes to economic growth. The group also emphasises that these are the reasons why human capital development is one of the most important aspects of private sector ecosystem development.

Similar to the proverbial significance of “putting one’s hand to the plough”, the GEAP Group has never looked back from its decision to .guarantee collective development in the State and has established numerous partnerships with MSMEs, and entrepreneurs spread across the numerous operational sectors in Enugu to accomplish this goal. The NGO has recently established a multi-functional partnership with the Enugu SME Centre, the Entrepreneurial Development Centre (EDC) of the State that serves as a frontier for job creation, as part of GEAP’s mandate towards Human Capital Development.

The Grow Enugu Agenda Project (GEAP), in alliance with other private sector businesses, has successfully partnered with the Agency on its Human Capital Development Programs by providing financial guarantees/grants for selected Ndi Enugu Youths to benefit from these laudable initiatives. To further increase human capital in science, tech, education, and management, GEAP will be providing grants or financial guarantees for skill acquisition programs of Enugu SME Center that will cover Auto Fabrication which will train cohorts in the use of power and hand tools, auto-body metal works, auto-body painting, and auto detailing & interior works; and another program that will train youths in programming (web and app), product design & animation. There will also be a training program on Hardware Tech where selected youth will gain first-hand technical knowledge in building of inverters, the installation of smart solar home systems, general operations and maintenance of power, mobility manufacturing, computer-controlled systems as well as agricultural technologies. GEAP will also be providing grants for cybersecurity learning programs for Enugu youths to gain skills that will equip them to fight against cybercrime and unemployment. Other programs include Data Analytics, Advanced Poultry Farming Systems, Animation, and Construction Skills Training.

As mentioned previously, GEAP will provide grants or financial guarantees for selected participants of these Human Capital Development programmes. The group believes that every resident of Enugu is deserving of equal opportunities no matter their socio-economic position. By providing these grants along with other programs it shall implement, GEAP is providing these resources to close social gaps, as well as securing the future of Ndi Enugu.