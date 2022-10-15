As the 2023 presidential election draws nearer, the Assoaciation of Northern Traders (ANT) has expressed support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The decisiion was taken during a meeting of ANT, which took place at Grand Ibro Hotel in Abuja, and attended by the chairmen of the 19 Northern State branches if the association including members.

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, represented the PDP presidential candidate, who is also the Wazirin Adamawa, at the meeting.

Aliyu reminded them that Atiku Abubakar knew their importance and the kind of support they will render for his aspiration.

“We knew who had wanted to meet Atiku one on one, well by God’ grace you would see him here, in three months time, to sit and discuss, everybody is aware that this government have performed below expectation.

“They deceived us and the Nigerian economy has already collapsed, secondly the fuel which we’re proud of having is now being siphoned away,

“Everyday we’re supposed to be producing 2.1m barrel but as it is presently we’re only managing to produce only 700,000 barrel,” Aliyu stated.