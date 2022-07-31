Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, hosted the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, at his Abeokuta residence in the Ogun State capital city.

Tambuwal, who arrived the Penthouse residence of the former president, located within the precinct of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) around 1:30pm, headed straight into the meeting with his host.

The Sokoto State governor was accompanied to Abeokuta by some of his key aides all of whom also joined the meeting which lasted for over an hour.

Though details of the meeting still remain sketchy as at the time of filing this report, a source privy to the meeting, however, disclosed that Tambuwal’s meeting may not be unconnected with happenings in the country, particularly that the 2023 general election is around the corner.

Tambuwal, who eventually emerged from the venue of the meeting, briefly hinted that he was in Abeokuta to discuss issues of national importance with the former president.

The Sokoto State governor,alongside members of his entourage, however, later took their lunch and headed for the mosque located within the OOPL to observe their prayers before departing the OOPL complex.