Political stakeholders have been warned to stop interfering in the appointment of the National Assembly Clerk in the overall interest of the country.

The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria gave this warning during a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

The chairperson of the Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, Adams Otakwu, while addressing newsmen, said that the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), which is statutorily empowered should be allowed to do its job.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that rather than allow bureaucratic institutions to operate within the ambits of their statutory functions and powers, added that the critical organs of governance have been subjugated and tied to the apron strings of the high and mighty, whose whims and caprices they are compelled to fulfill at the expense of overriding national guard interest.

Otakwu said: “We have keenly watched recent developments in the National Assembly, and have observed this obnoxious, capricious and pernicious powerplay rear its ugly head in an ordinary day-to-day affair, with the ongoing success of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

“It is no longer secret that the strategic position of the Clerk to the National Assembly is about to lapse, necessitating the need for a new sheriff in town. In saner climes, the pecking order is sacrosanct and the succession is affected, devoid of hullabaloos and shenanigans.

“Unfortunately, this is currently not the case for the self-acclaimed giant of Africa, the most populous black nation and indeed, the biggest economy on the continent.”