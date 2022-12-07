‘The Osun Progressive’ (TOP), a political group in support of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in the Osun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.

Announcing its dissolution along with the faction of the Party associated with it at a press conference in Osogbo on Tuesday, former Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Folasayo Salaam said the dissolution will facilitate the unity of purpose that this time requires in the state chapter of the party.

Salaam who extolled the virtues of Omoluwabi ethos as embedded in progressivism dating back to Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group in the First Republic invited all genuine progressive to an all-inclusive meeting for the rebuilding of the party within the next one week.

“We are gathered here today, given the trajectory of our party and the electoral misfortune we suffered in the governorship election of July 16, 2022, leading to our painful loss, to espouse our resolve and the way forward.

“Therefore, I, Right Honourable Najeem Folasayo Salaam, conscious of the huge responsibility of history and the support of our sincere and committed progressive leaders and members in the State of Osun, declare cessation of hostilities and invite all genuine progressive to an all-inclusive meeting for the rebuilding of our party within the next one week.

“We are therefore extending our hand of fellowship to everyone who is a progressive at heart and loves good governance in our party, in the other parties and independents who are hitherto not aligned to any party.

“Consequent to this, and to demonstrate our readiness for this leap of faith, I have the mandate of our leaders and members to invite other progressives in other caucuses in the Osun APC and other parties and like minds across the state to join us in this endeavour.

“We are hereby dissolving ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP) and the faction of Party associated with it to facilitate the unity of purpose that this time requires.”