Eight Northern Nigeria Christian Groups led by the Jukun Development Association of Nigeria (JDAN), have called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to pick a Christian member of the party from the North as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

According to the group, there are alot of qualified Northern Christians, who could be running mate, adding that the governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, is also suitable candidate for the position.

The groups pointed at Governor Lalong, who was one-time Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly and currently chairman, Northern State Governors Forum (NSGF) as an individual who has exhibited resounding and sterling leadership qualities in the area of managing the complexity of northern Nigeria’s diversity, as the only hope of uniting the people.

Speaking further, national President of the groups, Chief Bako Benjamin, said Governor Lalong shares a lot of characteristics with Tinubu as a detribalised and religiously liberal Nigerian, who is a uniting figure.

The groups emphasised that Tinubu should select as running mate, who is a humble, energetic, highly intelligent and selfless individual like Lalong.

The groups stressed that the choice of Lalong will not only bring victory to the party, it will further cement the diversity of the country.

The Christian groups said the incumbent Plateau State governor Lalong is the best bet for the APC.

In a statement, the National President of JDA, Chief Bako, on behalf of the Christian groups, said they were endorsing Lalong to be Tinubu’s running mate because of his track records in peace-building.

“The Jukun Development Association of Nigeria (JDAN) on behalf of the seven Northern Christian groups congratulated Sen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging victorious in the just concluded APC presidential primary election and pledged their full support for him,” they said.

The groups said his victory has attested to the fact that Tinubu is loved by almost all the people yearning for good governance, prosperity and accountability in Nigeria.

“We are using this opportunity to endorse the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong to be picked by Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his vice, because we trust him as a force for unity,” JDAN added.

JDAN warned that if Christians are neglected or sidelined in the scheme of things in the APC, there will be consequences that may affect the chances of the party in the general elections.