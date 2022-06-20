Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to end the ongoing voter registration on June 30, 2022.

The court granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of a motion exparte by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

SERAP and 185 concerned Nigerians had earlier this month filed the lawsuit against INEC, asking the court to “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.”

In the suit, SERAP had asked the court for “an order restraining INEC, its agents, privies, assigns, or any other person(s) claiming through it from discontinuing the continuous voters’ registration exercise from the 30th June 2022 or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The suit is adjourned to June 29, 2022 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.