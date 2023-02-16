Political parties and their candidates participating in the February 25 and March 11, 2023 general election, have signed a peace accord in Nasarawa State, pledging to ensure a peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Political parties and candidates, including Governor Abdullahi Sule, gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), signed the accord, at a ceremony that held at the D Crown Hotel, in Lafia, on Thursday.

The peace accord signing was organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in collaboration with the Interagency Consultative Committee on Electoral Security (ICCES).

Speaking on behalf of governorship candidates shortly after signing the peace pact, Governor Sule said the prevailing peace in Nasarawa State is more important than the ambition of any political office seeker, as such citizens of the state must join hands together to ensure that peace is sustained before, during and after the election.

According to the Governor, peace and security, remain the topmost priority of his administration, stressing that, the peace being enjoyed in the state was as a result of the collective efforts of the government, security agencies and the entire citizens of the state.

He pointed out that, it was not by accident that Nasarawa State is enjoying relative peace but as a result of the resolve of the people to live in peace with each other.

“We are lucky that Nasarawa State has been peaceful, not only just because of the politicians, security agencies but because of the collective responsibilities that all the good people of Nasarawa have decided that we must live in peace.

“We must continue to live in peace with one another, because as it was clearly mentioned, there must be peace before leadership, there must be peace before election.

“Talking about peace for us is the number one job for this administration and I believe it’s something that the people of Nasarawa State are looking forward to. The peace of this state is more important than the ambition of any political office seeker, no matter what that office is.” he stated.

While appreciating the organisers of the event, Governor Sule joined other speakers to plead with politicians and their supporters, to continue to maintain the peace in order for the state to develop further.

The Governor equally used the opportunity of the event to commend INEC for its commitments towards ensuring that the 2023 general elections hold according to plan.

He said it is only when the election holds according to schedule that Nigeria can stand tall.

“This is what will make us proud as a nation, ensuring that these elections are held when due, at the time that we said we are going to hold these elections.

“And making everything possible to support INEC to make this election possible will send the signal that Nigeria is indeed a serious country.

“I hope we will continue to give INEC the necessary support, to ensure that we have this election,” he added.

The Governor urged signatories to the peace accord to endeavour to keep their pledge and to prevail on their supporters to be law abiding and to stick to the rules of the game.

He however appealed to the organizers to ensure that those who were absent at the event, were also made to sign the peace pact.

“We must try as much as possible also to ensure that our supporters listen to us because our own utterances will make our supporters utterances to be bigger than ours.

“This power comes only from the Almighty God, He will give it to who He wants and at the time he wants, no matter what anybody thinks.

“We pray that we all continue to play by the rule of the game and hope and pray that at the end of the day, God will chose the leadership for this state to take the state to the next level,” the governor further stated.

Earlier, in a welcome address, Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Othman Abdulrahman, appreciated the prevailing peace in the state compared to other states.

The REC said the peace accord was organized in order to sustain the existing peace in the state, without which there won’t be progress and development.

He particularly commended politicians in the state for going about their campaigns devoid of rancor and acrimony.

In a goodwill message, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, disclosed that information available to security agents indicate that there are plans to introduce thuggery in the political terrain of Nasarawa State.

The CP warned that, the security agencies operating in the state are adequately prepared to ensure that the prevailing peace in the state is sustained.

By accepting to sign the peace accord, candidates participating in this year’s general election have agreed to conduct their political activities in line with the rules of the game.

Among those that signed the pact are, governorship candidate of the NNPP, Alhaji Abdullahi Maidoya, Alhaji Umar Aliyu Doma of the ZLP, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura, candidate of the APC for Nasarawa South senatorial district, as well as Senator Godiya Akwashiki, senatorial candidate of the SDP for Nasarawa North senatorial district, amongst others.