Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the latter’s endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the right candidate for the office of the President in the February 25, 2023 election.

The governor, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, on Tuesday, strongly recommended Obi to Nigerians as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country.

Governor Ortom stated that if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would have personally led Obi’s campaign across the country.

“Governor Ortom strongly recommends Peter Obi to Nigerians as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country.

“He is convinced that Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true President of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians.

“The Governor stresses that for some years, the country has been tottering on the verge of collapse, owing to leadership failure and its attendant consequences of poverty, heightened insecurity with banditry, kidnappings and other acts of terrorism threatening the very foundations of the nation,” the statement said.

Akase further qouted Governor Ortom as saying that the President that Nigeria needs at this challenging time in the country’s history was one who understands the urgent need to unite the people and speedily initiate policies and actions to redirect the ship of the nation on the path of growth and development, emphasising that Peter Obi has all such qualities.

Governor Ortom, therefore, lauded Chief Obasanjo for, according to him, once again demonstrati9ng objectivity, truth and patriotism as a statesman whose views on national issues must be taken seriously.