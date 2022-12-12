One Nation Asiwaju/Shettima Ticket Support Group said presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacrificed alot for Nigeria hence electorates should vote for him in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the inauguration of the coordinators of the group, the director general of the group, Muhammadu Dagaci Etugaie, said Tinubu has been fighting for democracy even when Abacha clamped down on NADECO and other resistant progressive groups forcing their members, including Asiwaju to flee the country in the spirit of “ those who fight and run away, will leave to fight another day he returned to become Governor of Lagos State and did exceptionally well.

“Since God has a way of helping His needy servants, Abacha tragically died in 1998 thus, giving way to the safe return of Asiwaju and others back to the country.

“As soon as he returned, he set his Lagos state governorship ambition plan in motion, using NADECO as a platform.

“Asiwaju won the governorship under the banner of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He governed Lagos from 1999-2007.”

bring his creative, innovative spirit, fertile imagination and photographic mind to facilitate the transformation of Lagos into a city of improved social services to the happiness and comfort of the people, but used the governorship platform as a training and convocation ground to produce other leaders, some of who are occupying the Nigerian top echelon of our democratic and governance space today, thus, becoming a political Kingmaker.

“He got the opportunity to ‘fight another day’ and he didn’t squander it. He was even denied funds allocation by the President: President Olusegun Obasajo, but he pushed through with the internally generated revenue to increase the economic and political fortunes of Lagos state and the entire South west.

“It was at his Kingmaker position that he acted to install two Presidents- President Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, many governors, Ministers, National Assembly members and many more other political leaders.

“After watching, appraising and analysing the performance of the Kings he assisted in installing, he developed a compelling mission to contest for the position of the President of Nigeria in 2023; by implication, to transform from his Kingmaker position to become a King.

“We feel greatly that he is justified in his decision. This is because if the land is incurably sick, only the Kingmaker’s intervention can deliver the people. The land, in my honest estimation, is sick and needs a critical cleanser/healer. In this regard, we feel Asiwaju has done much for Nigeria to have the land cleansed/healed by producing Kings. We hereby urge all Nigerians to do their duty to themselves by investing their hard earned revered votes wisely by voting for Asiwaju/ Shettima in 2023,” he said.

Also speaking, the director of media, Dr Kailani Muhammed, said they want Nigeria to be great that’s why they are supporting Tinubu.

“We want Nigeria to be great after 2023. That’s why we are supporting this man, Asiwaju, because we believe he can deliver because he has planted a lot of people and raised the economy of Lagos State.

“We believed, with this kind of man and Shettima, Nigeria’s economy will bounce back and everybody will be carried along,” Muhammad added.