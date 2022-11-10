Stakeholders have charged media practitioners, as critical stakeholders, to shun sensational reportage and facilitate credible and peaceful 2023 elections through their reportage.

Speaking in a workshop organised by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung(FES) for Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) in Lagos, the stakeholders reminded journalists of the need to avoid being biased in reports by holding the politicians accountable for their electioneering campaign promises.

Urging journalists to get it right by being courageous enough to write on their failure to keep to their provision of dividends democracy to the electorates, they pointed out where political parties have violated electoral rules.

A renowned media practitioner, Mrs. Funmi Komolafe, emphasised the importance of PVC collection and voting by workers.

On his own part, a human right lawyer, Wale Ogunade, charged journalists to work with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to organise political debates for presidential and governorship candidates.