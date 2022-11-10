The chairman of Access Bank Plc., Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, has stressed the need for collaboration between financial institutions, well- meaning Nigerians and the government to ease financial burden on the government.

Awosika stated this yesterday this delivering her lecture at the 4th convocation ceremony of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, where the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo and the vice chairman of Famfa Oil Ltd., Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees for their respective roles in the society and to the development of the institution.

Awosika explained that such investments from financial institutions in tertiary institutions would take some burdens off the youth population and make them excel in their studies towards being self-sufficient, in addition to providing the needed ambience for thousands of people with special needs to transform their lives and make the society better.

Speaking against the backdrops of the disturbing figure of several millions of out-of-school children, Awosika, who was the guest lecturer, lamented that millions of young Nigerians are out of school because of the inability of their parents to fund their educational pursuits through opportunities provided by the privately owned universities in Nigeria even when it becomes obvious that public universities cannot absorb them all due to the statutory limitations.