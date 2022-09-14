The Supreme Court has declared Chief Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices, vacated the judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba as the standard bearer of the party for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The panel which was headed by Justice Amina Augie, held that the appeal marked SC/CV/ 939/2022, which Ifeanyi lodged before the apex court, was meritorious and deserved to succeed.