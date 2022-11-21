One of the leading support groups in the country, Tinubu Youth Mobilisation Movement (TIYOMM), has embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Kaduna, to enlighten people, especially artisans and housewives, on why they should vote the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates in the upcoming 2023 elections.

The group which pledged to carry out the campaign in all the 36 states of the country, said they have been well received by the Kaduna people, after which they expressed their satisfaction with the performance and the support of the State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The group visited homes, mechanic workshops, restaurants and markets to preach the Tinubu and APC agenda for the 2023 elections.

During the campaign, the Director Media and Publicity of the group, Hon Kabir Akintayo, while speaking to journalists said: “We are having a friendly campaign because of the great work the governor is doing in the state, people welcomed us into their houses and even offered us food.

“We enjoyed the dividends of good governance because of the good work APC is doing, and also the track records of the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos.”

“People of Kaduna promised their vote to the APC from President to Councillor, they also promised to carry on with the door-to-door campaign by informing others.

“For us, it is already a sign of victory and Tinubu will win with a wide margin come 2023”, he said.

He continued: “We will be going to Kano next, since TIYOMM is a national body, our coordinators will continue to engage the people of their state, most especially the influential ones among them, to mobilize their people during the election period and vote APC all through. They will be addressing some gatherings in the communities, organising town hall meetings and attending landlords meetings, to further address them on why they should vote APC.”

TIYOMM is a support group with young minds. The group has held a series of training sessions to enlighten the youths on electoral act 2022, photography and digital marketing.