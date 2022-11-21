Former presidential candidate in the 2019 election and All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said that any presidential candidate who wins the 2023 election must commit to the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Olawepo-Hashim said this was essential because none of the existing political parties has the capacity to win in more than three geographical zones of the country.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a statement by his media office in Abuja, maintained that the government of national unity must be made up of credible Nigerians to unite the country and lay a new foundation for peace and progress.

He added that “regardless of who or what party wins the 2023 presidential election, Nigeria must have in place a broad based, inclusive, national unity government, made up of essentially patriotic citizens to help construct a stable, secure, peaceful and united Nigeria that inspires hope where no section of the country will be left behind.

According to him, the government must also be tasked to “secure the nation and bring immediate relief to our suffering people whose welfare have been battered due to the un-abating multi-faceted social and economic crises.

“The truth is that I have reviewed some fantastic economic blueprints contained in the manifestoes of some of the candidates, but the fact remains that mobilising for Economic growth is an impossible task without peace, security and National cohesion,”Olawepo-Hashim said.

The former presidential candidate said as of today, Nigeria is technically at war on multiple fronts and the solution requires “a patriotic, and non-partisan approach to navigate its current existential crises, as it happened after the Nigeria civil war in 1970.”

“We have been on this issue since 2019. The issue will be more in bold relief in 2023 as the political dashboard is indicating that none of the parties can win in more than three political zones at their very best. That would be an indication of a deepening post-election division,” he said.

He said beside the post-civil experiment, the GNU option also gained traction during the crises that trailed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, when pro-democracy groups called on the winner of the election to form an inclusive unity government to navigate the nation out of the impasse.

While withdrawing from the 2023 presidential race in May, Olawepo-Hashim said: “I hope our party will still be able to find a candidate for the 2023 election that will unite and secure our country. One that will lead an inclusive government, and build a prosperous economy that will not leave anyone behind.”