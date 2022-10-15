The federal government has said an agreement has been reached between the Kogi State government and Dangote Group to reopen the Obajana Cement Plant.

Minister of police affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, an agreement has been reached to ensure the re-opening of the plant to give room for peace in the state.

“Government is committed to the provision of employment to its citizens rather than closing factories that will make people unemployed and we do hope that the parties involved will respect this agreement and come to terms with the memorandum of understanding signed by the parties involved,” he said.

The minister said the agreement was reached under the supervision of the chief of staff to the president, Pro. Ibrahim Gambari.

On his part, minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said council ordered the reopening of the cement plant.

“The council noted the development in Kogi and has ordered the reopening of the cement factory and advised that all issues relating to that industry or factory should be resolved legally, nobody must take law into their hands, either as a government or an individual.

“We are committed to guaranteeing and providing employment for Nigerians, so whatever will, in any way, hinder that must be discouraged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State government resolved yesterday to take Dangote Cement Plc to court over the ownership of the cement plant.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of key government officials led by Governor Yahaya Bello and stakeholders representing the different ethnic groups in the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said at the meeting, stakeholders resolved to head to court in the interest of the people and generations to come.

He said the governor made it clear to the House that there was no going back on the state’s resolve to reclaim its asset, even while he urged calm in the interest of peace.

“This struggle is not about Governor Yahaya Bello or his administration. It is about the people of Kogi State. In the last 72 hours, well meaning Nigerians, leaders and government officials have waded in and have pleaded with the Governor to consider reopening of the plant while discussions are ongoing.