The Chairman, National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NACTOMORAS), Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Nuhu Ma’azu has called on electorates in Kaduna State to vote massively for the Kaduna State APC governorship flag bearer for 2023, Senator Uba Sani.

The NACTOMORAS Chairman also pledged the support of his members during the 2023 election to ensure Sen Sani emerged the winner, saying that arrangement has been concluded by members of the association to cast their votes for Senator Sani during the forthcoming elections in Kaduna State.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Ma’azu recalled that the activities of Senator Sani at the National Assembly, especially in the area of legislation cannot be easily forgotten, adding that, “the time to pay him is now”.

He revealed that members of NACTOMORAS are prepared to step up their contributions in the political landscape of Kaduna state, as they also expressed their readiness to mobilize extensively to ensure his victory at the poll.

Ma’azu noted that Senator Uba Sani’s track record at the upper legislative chamber contributed to making him the preferred choice, hence the need to support him.

According to Ma’azu, “On his part, Uba Sani is an outstanding lawmaker, who is among the top 10 senators with the highest number of bills. He has sponsored 21 bills in his three-year stay in the senate, which placed him as the fourth legislator in terms of high sponsorship of bills among others.”

“Senator Uba Sani used his influence to secure funding for the construction of the faculty of engineering at the permanent site of the Kaduna State University, KASU.

“In the same way, he sponsored the bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Giwa, Federal Medical Centre, Rigasa, the Federal College of Forestry Technology and Research, Birnin Gwari.”