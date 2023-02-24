Ahead of 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections in Nigeria, the Deputy Special Representative of the secretary-general and officer in charge of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Giovanie Biha has commended the signing of the Second National Peace Accord for peaceful elections in Nigeria under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC).

A statement issued on Thursday by the United Nations Information Centre, noted that following the signing of the Second Peace Accord on Wednesday, Biha tasked all the stakeholders in the elections to respect their commitment to the peace accord and accept the outcome of the elections.

Under the Peace Accord, the 18 presidential candidates and the Chairmen of their respective political parties renewed their commitment to peaceful, transparent and credible elections. They further reaffirmed their commitment to fully abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to respect the rules and regulations as laid down in the Electoral Act 2022; and to adhere to best international standards, and best practices of our democratic processes.

“I am determined to place national interest above personal and partisan concerns, hereby commit myself to accept and abide by the outcome of the 2023 Presidential elections, and if issues should arise, I will deploy constitutional means and appeal to the courts rather than unconstitutional means.” The Presidential candidates reaffirmed.

Ms. Biha appealed to all candidates and their supporters to respect the terms of the Peace Accord with due respect for the rule of law.

She further reiterated the importance of peaceful elections to Nigeria, the region and the continent while highlighting the centrality of peaceful elections to peace, stability and development of Nigeria.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General reassured of the United Nations support to the people of Nigeria and expressed the hope that the elections of Saturday 25 February would further deepen democratic consolidation in Nigeria and the African region.

President Muhammadu Buhari, charged the contestants and their political parties to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the agency empowered by law to do so.

He reminded Nigerians that they had no other country outside Nigeria, and urged them to do everything to keep it safe, united and peaceful.

The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, restated the readiness of the Commission to conduct the elections as scheduled. He reassured Nigerians of a free and fair election.