Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command in the early hours of Friday, arrested a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, allegedly in possession of $500,000 US Dollars on the eve of the 2023 general elections.

Igwe, who is a supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was arrested along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

LEADERSHIP learnt that apart from the foreign currency allegedly in his possession, the Police also found a list of how the money will be distributed to beneficiaries in the 23 local government areas of the State as well as security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP reports that the federal lawmaker’s arrest came barely 72 hours after the building housing his two media outfits, the Wish FM and the Atlantic Television Network was rocked by explosion.

Meanwhile, explosion suspected to be from dynamite on Thursday rocked the residence of Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, a former Commissioner under the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration and a staunch supporter of PDP presidential candidate Atiku.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that one of the assailants was shot dead when security operatives responded to the situation.

The State Police Command was yet to issue any statement on the developments as at the time of filing this report.