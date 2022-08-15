The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will be honest and open to a robust engagement in its campaign for the 2023 polls instead of mere propaganda.

National vice chairman (North-west) of the party, Mallam Salihu Moh Lukman, stated this while also described the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as more trustworthy than other major presidential candidates of opposition parties.

Lukman, who spoke with journalists yesterday, opened up on how the APC intended to campaign and convince Nigerians to vote its presidential candidate in 2023.

He said, “Life is about challenges. Those challenges exist, no doubt about it. But I think my response to it is that we will be honest, and we will open ourselves to engagement because democracy is a two-thing.

“Many of the deceptive propaganda being sponsored by the opposition against APC is that the solution to the problem lies outside APC. Let nobody be deceived that APC is the problem. Yes, there are challenges that we are facing today which emerged while APC is in government. My pride is that our leaders are not in denial of those challenges unlike in the past. If you look at candidates of other parties, they are not coming up with recommendations, they are coming up with propaganda to shoot down APC and Nigerians should be smarter than that”.

The former director general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) maintained that Tinubu is not an “election merchant” like the candidates of other notable opposition parties, just as he said the APC was ready to debate some of the issues with opposition parties when the 2023 campaigns begin.

He however stated that for APC to win in 2023, the party must review and look at what it promised Nigerians between 2015 and 2019, as well as the gaps that exist, and what needs to be done in order to address the gaps.

According to him, APC must prepare the campaign in such a way that there are answers to these challenges which Nigerians can see and can commit themselves to.

He noted, “I raised the point of the APC presidential candidate not being on the ballot since 2003 on a positive note, to demonstrate that he is not one of those I called election merchants.