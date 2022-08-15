As the nation counts down to electing new leaders come 2023, the Glad to Lead and Inspire Advocacy Initiative in conjunction with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vote Right Ambassadors, has emphasised the importance of getting it right and making the right choice in 2023.

Speaking at the PVRA Glad to Lead foundation in conjunction with PDP vote right ambassadors national summit, theme: “Getting it right” Presidential spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar 2023 campaign, Senator Dino Melaye said electing the “right leader” in 2023 has an epic significance towards shaping the future of the country and its citizens.

Melaye said, “The year 2023 is fast approaching and it is a year we will all have to do it right for the right result.”

He lamented that Buhari and the APC have inflicted pains and suffering on Nigerians, adding “Today Nigeria is at the verge of collapse and we do not need a soothsayer to tell us that Nigeria is suffering from economic malnutrition, security, poverty and social instability.

“We experienced all these because we Nigerians did not do it right. Therefore, results cannot make it right. Nigeria’s once robust economy has been raped resulting in unbearable hardship and untold depression.

“Millions of Nigerians now wish they were not born Nigerians and this happens because of APC bad leadership.”

“So I’m calling on well meaning Nigerians to come out in mass to vote out APC and bring in the rightful thinking person that will take our country to greater heights and that person is no other person than Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku is the man who has the capacity to bring us back from this APC mischief and he is the only person who has the capacity to unite this country,” he said.