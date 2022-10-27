As the preparation for the 2023 general election gets into top gear, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has inaugurated the Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The inauguration which took place in Lokoja yesterday evening had in attendance top officials of Kogi State Government, party faithful and members of the State Campaign Council.

While presenting the candidates, the governor noted that kogi State had the responsibility to work for all the party’s candidates from the presidential, national assembly and the state House of Assembly candidates.

His words “I urge each of these candidates to first market themselves. I know that the presidential candidates have already marketed themselves and they don’t need to show anyone that they have distinguished themselves over the years.”

Bello added that the senatorial candidates in Kogi State had distinguished themselves multiple times before becoming the candidates of the party in Kogi State. He expressed confidence in the people that they would vote the party’s candidates overwhelmingly.

The governor itemized laudable achievements that were enough to make the party candidates victorious in their various constituencies.

Bello cautioned members of the party at all levels to desist from indulging in acts that could be termed as anti-party activities. He charged members to remain focused and committed to the course of the party.

The chairman of APC in Kogi State, Hon. Abdullahi Bello attributes the success of the Party in the state as a result of the proactive measures put in place by the governor right from the primary elections to the days of reconciliation and now the careful selection of members of the campaign council.

In their separate goodwill messages, Kogi Assembly Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, Sen. Jibril Isa Echocho and Abubakar Ohere who spoke on behalf of the people of Kogi West, Central and East respectively said the forthcoming elections would have record breaking results.

Ohere particularly gave an analysis of how Bello turned the Central Senatorial District that used to be a warzone during elections to become a walkover as a result of the leadership style that gives the zone a new face in election and politics.