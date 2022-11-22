The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said that it “most respectfully disagree” with a Northern elderstatesman Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura that the northern region should support a Northern candidate for the nation’s presidency come 2023.

In a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said the choice of a Southerner for President by the region was clearly in the spirit of justice adding that Nigeria does not belong to the North alone, or Muslims and Christians of the North, insisting that “ even on moral grounds, the most responsible political action by the North was the decision on powershift in 2023.

The youth said the presidency cannot be hereditary adding that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic.

Shettima further said that the elder was expressing his personal opinion and not the stand of the North in general.

“A little balancing is needed in the position of our father, Zangon Daura, moreso when he admitted that the elders are mere escorts for the younger generation today”.

The AYCF noted that when 13 Northern governors led by Kaduna State Governor, Mall Nasir Elrufai endorsed a Southern candidate for the 2023 presidency, they repeatedly cited political justice. “Though we are not card carrying members of the APC, we shared the view that the decision was in line with being fair to the South in 2023.

“We are aware, as well as our father Zangon Daura, that the North is respected for honouring its promises to the South and this one absolutely undeniable character of all Northerners. We are not known to break promises and that explains why our son, President Muhammadu Buhari never objected to the idea of a Southern presidential candidate in the ruling party.