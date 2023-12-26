Executive chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Grace Adagba, has described Benue State National Assembly Caucus accusation that Governor Hyacinth Alia gave all key appointments to his immediate constituency as mischievous allegation meant to tarnish the image of the governor.

Dr Adagba in a statement through the Board’s public relations officer Erdoo Sar, said, “The federal legislators under the auspices of ‘Benue State National Assembly Caucus’ who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Thursday, December 22, 2023 during a press conference in Abuja accused the governor of allegedly giving all key state appointments to Kyan state constituency where he hails from.”

While appealing to them to desist from wrongful accusation of the governor for the benefit of the masses and best interest of the party, Dr Adagba debunked the insinuation that she is also from Kyan where the governor comes from, saying “I am from Mbakunde, Mbakange of Tiev constituency from Vandeikya local government.”

She said, “Philip Agbese representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency who called out names of the Governor’s appointees alleged to be from Kyan constituency wrongly included me Dr Grace Adagba, the SUBEB Executive Chairman that I also hails from Kyan. So, I am out to clarify the misinformation, I am from Tiev not Kyan,” she emphasized.

Dr Adagba urged the public to disregard the wrong accusations by the NASS members from Benue State in totality as it is a calculated distortion of the truth aimed at distracting the purposeful hard work of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth I Alia.