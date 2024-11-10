Members of the Ondo State Farmers’ Congress have declared their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of next week’s gubernatorial election.

The endorsement came during the unveiling of the N10 billion mixed-use housing project and the inauguration of new executive members of the congress on Friday at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade in Akure.

Hundreds of farmers from across the 18 local government areas of the state expressed their support for Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership and his impact on the agricultural sector in the state.

In his address, the president of the Ondo State Farmers’ Congress, Monilari Abayomi, lauded the governor for his dedication to agriculture, particularly his policies that have fostered progress and innovation among farmers.

Abayomi highlighted several achievements of the administration, including the recent establishment of one of Africa’s largest goat breeding facilities, which have positioned Ondo State as a leader in sustainable animal farming and created job opportunities across the state.

He further emphasised the importance of the N10 billion mixed-use housing project unveiled at the event, designed to provide essential infrastructure such as community centers and training facilities to support farmers and boost productivity.

Abayomi also announced the congress’ commitment to mobilising 150,000 votes for Governor Aiyedatiwa, expressing confidence that his full term in office would ensure continuity and further development of Ondo’s agricultural sector.

In his response, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed his appreciation for the farmers’ endorsement, affirming his administration’s deep respect for the agricultural community.

He acknowledged the essential role that farmers play in food security and sustaining the economy and assured them that their efforts would never be taken for granted.

Governor Aiyedatiwa elaborated on his administration’s commitment to supporting the sector, emphasising ongoing rural-urban road projects across the three senatorial districts, which aim to improve farmers’ access to markets and ease the transportation of produce.